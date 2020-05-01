Kenosha County COVID-19 cases update May 1, 2020: 480 positive

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 480 positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Friday. That’s 48 more positives than Thursday. There have been 13 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. That’s 1 more than Thursday. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 2,018 negative test results in Kenosha County as of Friday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total cases for Western Kenosha County as of Friday:

Bristol — 7 cases (1 more than Thursday)

Paddock Lake — 2 case

Salem Lakes — 26 cases

Randall — 4 cases (1 more than Thursday)

Twin Lakes — 4 cases

Wheatland — 2 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 7,314 positive tests and 72,556 negative tests with 327 deaths statewide as of Friday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 3,794 cases as of Friday, the Lake County Health Department reports.

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16