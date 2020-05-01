Claire Vozel named to MSOE fall 2019 Dean’s List

May 1st, 2020
by Darren Hillock.

Claire Vozel has made the Dean’s List at Milwaukee School of Engineering for fall of 2019.

Vozel, of Randall, is a freshman majoring in mechanical engineering.

She is a 2019 graduate of Wilmot Union High School.

