Claire Vozel named to MSOE fall 2019 Dean’s List

Claire Vozel has made the Dean’s List at Milwaukee School of Engineering for fall of 2019.
Vozel, of Randall, is a freshman majoring in mechanical engineering.
She is a 2019 graduate of Wilmot Union High School.
