Testing identifies COVID-19 positives among Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department employees and inmates

The following information regarding COVID-19 testing of 250 Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department employees and 420 inmates was released Thursday:

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, at the suggestion of the Kenosha County Division of Health and in cooperation with the Wisconsin National Guard recently, completed COVID-19 testing of approximately 250 employees and 420 inmates. Sheriff David Beth is now sharing the results of this large scale testing. The testing has identified 5 employees and 79 inmates positive with COVID-19.

The health of our employees and the responsibility to take care of hundreds of inmates within our care is always a concern for Sheriff Beth. The confined areas at the Kenosha County Jail and the Kenosha County Detention Center present challenges when it comes to mitigation and elimination of the spread of illness or disease and COVID-19 is no exception. This proactive testing is a step to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Previously established departmental policies and procedures relating to transmission-based illness precautions have been immediately implemented and the identified inmates have been placed into isolation dorms. The department employees have been notified and placed on quarantine. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department early on has made operational changes to the Kenosha County Jail and Kenosha County Detention Center to help slow the spread of COVID-19. These changes include:

– The department is working with other law enforcement agencies to reduce the number of people being brought into the jail.

– Face-to-face conferences between defendants, attorneys, and support staff were shifted from personal meetings in the same room to phone conferences or meetings through glass partitions using phones.

– People who are newly housed at the jail are being housed in a separate area.

– Eliminated all unnecessary inmate movement.

– A medical isolation dorm has been created for inmates that are symptomatic or test positive for COVID-19.

– Inmates are being provided with masks.

– Corrections staff are required to wear personal protective equipment to protect themselves and our inmate population from the spread of COVID-19.

– Preventive cleaning within each facility continues throughout the day using medical-grade disinfectants.

– Electronic monitoring was increased to allow eligible inmates to be released from jail to limit the inmate population.

The Sheriff’s Department continues to work closely with the Kenosha County Division of Health and follow their guidance, as well as information from the Wisconsin Department of Health Service and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For additional information about COVID-19 please visit the following.