Kenosha County COVID-19 cases update April 30, 2020: 432 positive

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 432 positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Thursday. That’s 62 more positives than Wednesday. There have been 12 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. That’s 2 more than Wednesday. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 1,873 negative test results in Kenosha County as of Thursday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total cases for Western Kenosha County as of Thursday:

Bristol — 6 cases

Paddock Lake — 2 case (1 more than Wednesday)

Salem Lakes — 26 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Randall — 3 cases

Twin Lakes — 4 cases

Wheatland — 2 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 6,854 positive tests and 69,394 negative tests with 316 deaths statewide as of Thursday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 3,621 cases as of Thursday, the Lake County Health Department reports.

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16

