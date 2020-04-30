Fox River over flood stage; flood warning continues

The Fox River is over flood stage as of early Thursday after a day and a half of drenching rain that saw 3.37 inches recorded at Kenosha Regional Airport.

At 4 p.m., the Fox as measured at the New Munster gauge was measuring at 11.92 feet. A National Weather Service forecast calls for a crest of 12.3 feet Friday morning. A NWS flood warning remains in effect.

The latest, local NWS forecast calls for dry weather through at least Monday, with a 40 percent chance of rain returning to the forecast Monday night.