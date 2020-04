Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 5:10 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a report of a crash in the 25500 block of 75th Street (Highway 50) in Paddock Lake.

Per dispatch: Deputy is already on the scene. One injury being reported.

UPDATE 5:14 p.m. — Salem command arriving reports crash scene is parking lot on northwest corner of intersection. Patient appears to be out and walking around.