Kenosha County COVID-19 cases update April 29, 2020: 370 positive

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 370 positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Wednesday. That’s 12 more positives than Tuesday. There have been 10 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. That’s 1 more than Tuesday. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 1,865 negative test results in Kenosha County as of Wednesday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total cases for Western Kenosha County as of Wednesday:

Bristol — 6 cases

Paddock Lake — 1 case

Salem Lakes — 25 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

Randall — 3 cases

Twin Lakes — 4 cases

Wheatland — 2 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 6,520 positive tests and 66,630 negative tests with 308 deaths statewide as of Wednesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 3,430 cases as of Wednesday, the Lake County Health Department reports.

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16

