A flood watch has been issued for Kenosha County.

The Fox River as measured at the New Munster gauge is on the rise with the persistent rain over the last 24 hours. The river was measuring at 7.33 feet at 7:33 a.m., Tuesday and was at 8.43 feet at 6 a.m. Wednesday. Flood stage is 11 feet.

A high chance of more rain continues Wednesday and Wednesday night with a lesser chance Thursday. Then it should be dry until Sunday.