Kenosha County COVID-19 cases update April 28, 2020: 358 positive

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 358 positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Tuesday. That’s 12 more positives than Friday. There have been 9 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 1,849 negative test results in Kenosha County as of Tuesday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total cases for Western Kenosha County as of Tuesday:

Bristol — 6 cases

Paddock Lake — 1 case

Salem Lakes — 24 cases

Randall — 3 cases

Twin Lakes — 4 cases

Wheatland — 2 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 6,289 positive tests and 63,535 negative tests with 300 deaths statewide as of Tuesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 3,228 cases as of Tuesday, the Lake County Health Department reports.

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16