Dense fog advisory issued

Apr 28th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.

A dense fog advisory has been issued from much of Wisconsin, including Kenosha County.

The advisory is set to be in effect until 10 a.m.

Visibility may be reduced to a quarter of a mile or less in places.

