Agenda: Salem Lakes special Village Board meeting April 29, 2020

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a special meeting via ZOOM, Wednesday starting at 4 p.m.

To log into the meeting via computer, tablet or smartphone:

Computer, tablet or smartphone-

https://zoom.us/j/2093709459?pwd=N2NMR2NBeXBFRi9taGxQRTBTTTNiQT09

Meeting ID: 209 370 9459

Computer Password: Salem2020

To log into the meeting via phone dial: 888-788-0099 or 877-853-5247 US Toll-free.

Meeting ID: 209 370 9459

Phone Password: 758682

To watch via YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRlh0EencQOQbEqKdg-8MOQ

The board will be discussing 2 agenda items related to Salem Business Park properties:

Authorize staff to execute a document for recording establishing that the business park properties described in CSM 2938 and CSM 2939 are not subject to the terms of a recorded sewer recapture agreement.

Discussion and possible action on the approval of a Declaration of Restriction and Release of Development Agreement

Obligations for part of parcel 70-4-120-274-0126 and part of 70-4-120-271-0403 located in the Salem Business Park.

A full agenda is available here.