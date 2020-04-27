National Guard to assist with COVID-19 testing at Kenosha County Detention Center and Pretrial Facility

The following announcement is from the Kenosha County Joint Information Center:

Members of the Wisconsin National Guard will be coming to Kenosha County this week to assist with COVID-19 testing at the Kenosha County Detention Center and Pretrial Facility.

All inmates and employees at these facilities are being tested in an effort to be proactive and contain outbreaks. About 250 employees and 420 inmates will be tested.

National Guard members will swab the employees and inmates and deliver completed collection kits to a private laboratory both days. There is then an anticipated 24- to 48-hour turnaround time before results will be received.

There are currently 13 known COVID-19-positive employees at the Detention Center. There is one positive employee and one positive inmate at the Pretrial Facility. The positive inmate has been isolated and the employees who have tested positive have been sent home and not allowed to return to work until three days symptom-free, per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For more information about COVID-19 in our community, including statistics and links to resources, visit the Kenosha County COVID-19 hub at www.kenoshacounty.org/covid-19.

The Kenosha County Joint Information Center encourages people with questions about COVID-19 that they cannot answer online to dial 2-1-1 or visit the 2-1-1 website, https://211wisconsin.communityos.org/.

Together, we can and will slow the spread of the Covid-19 virus.