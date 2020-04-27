Kenosha County COVID-19 cases update April 27, 2020: 346 positive

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 346 positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Monday. That’s 27 more positives than Friday. There have been 9 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. That’s two more than Friday.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 1,836 negative test results in Kenosha County as of Monday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total cases for Western Kenosha County as of Monday:

Bristol — 6 cases

Paddock Lake — 1 case

Salem Lakes — 24 cases (1 more than Friday)

Randall — 3 cases

Twin Lakes — 4 cases

Wheatland — 2 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 6.081 positive tests and 61,311 negative tests with 281 deaths statewide as of Monday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 3,091 cases as of Monday, the Lake County Health Department reports.

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16