Drive-thru COVID-19 testing to be set up at Gateway Technical College

The following announcement is from the Kenosha County Joint Information Center:

The Kenosha Community Health Center, in cooperation with the Kenosha County Division of Health and Gateway Technical College, will open a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site later this week.

This site will be available to patients who have been selected by health care providers for screening by the Kenosha County Division of Health. It is not available for public testing.

Individuals should not call the Kenosha County Division of Health directly to seek screening. It will be located on Gateway’s Kenosha campus, where a tent was erected today.

Opening is anticipated on Wednesday. Further details on how to use the site will be provided to the media in a news conference Wednesday morning.

For more information about COVID-19 in our community, including statistics and links to resources, visit the Kenosha County COVID-19 hub at www.kenoshacounty.org/covid-19.

The Kenosha County Joint Information Center encourages people with questions about COVID-19 that they cannot answer online to dial 2-1-1 or visit the 2-1-1 website, https://211wisconsin.communityos.org/