Agenda: Salem School Board meetings April 28, 2020

The Salem School Board is scheduled to hold a series of three meetings Tuesday.

All three meetings will be held with the audience in the Large Group Instruction room and the board meeting on the stage in the cafetorium at the school and also will be live streamed at https://www.salem.k12.wi.us/multimedia.

The first meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. Agenda items for this special school board meeting include a closed session to discuss and consider:

Considering the employment, promotion, compensation, or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility.

a. Administrative Review/Individual Administrator Request

b. Consideration of Reduction of Hourly Student Support Staff/

Individual Student Programming

a. Vendor/Contractor Bid

A full agenda is available here.

The second meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. This is a public hearing for a Public Hearing regarding submission of a request to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) to waive the requirements to complete an Educator Effectiveness Cycle for educators in their Summary Year in 2019-2020, thereby waiving the requirements to meet PI 8.01 and Wis. Stat. §§ 115.415 and 121.02(1)(q) for the 2019-2020 school year due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency and the school closure orders. As part of the Public Hearing, the Board will review the written or recorded comments from members of the public regarding the request for the waiver, before discussing and taking action regarding the request for a waiver. Written or recorded comments regarding the waiver may be submitted by one of the following methods: via email to degendia@salem.k12.wi.us, by mail to Diane Degen at Salem School District, P.O. Box 160, Salem, WI 53168, or by dropping them off at the District Office between 8:00 am and 2:00 pm Monday through Thursday. Written or recorded comments must be received by the district no later than 4 p.m. on Monday, April 27. Written comments may also be handed to Board Secretary, Diane Degen, prior to the start of the Public Hearing that evening.

Although no Board action will be taken at the Public Hearing, a quorum of Board members will be present.

A full agenda is available here.

The third meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Agenda items for this regular board meeting include:

Recognition of Newly Elected Board Members

Annual Board Reorganization.

Several apparently related agenda items including: Consideration of Change in District Leadership Structure/Support Configuration; Consideration of New Job Description/Transfer for Salem 6-8 Principal; Consideration of New Job Description/Posting for Salem PK-5 Principal; Consideration of New Job Description/Posting for Behavior Intervention Specialist.

A full agenda is available here.