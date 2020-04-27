Agenda: Paris Town Board meeting April 28, 2020

The Paris Town Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Town Hall.

This meeting is being held at Town Hall. The hall will be set up for social distancing. It is requested that all attendees provide and wear a face mask while present. Anyone exhibiting a continuous cough will be asked to leave.

Agenda items include:

Submitting a request to Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation to study the possibility of lowering the speed limit on State Hwy 142 from the Town’s west border at 216 th Avenue to the intersection of Hwy 142 and Hwy 45.

Consideration of repair or donation of inoperable town hall floor scrubber to Paris School.

A full agenda is available here.