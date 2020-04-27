Agenda: Central High School District of Westosha Board of Education special meeting April 28, 2020

The Central High School District of Westosha Board of Education is scheduled to meet for a special meeting in the All Purpose Room at the school, starting at 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Due to executive orders given by Gov. Tony Evers regarding the COVID-19 health emergency, board members will be attending both physically and virtually. Following open session, the board will move to executive session and adjourn in executive session.

Agenda items are:

Reports and Items for Discussion and Possible Action — a) Staffing Report

1) 2020-2021 Professional Staff Employment; b) Procedures and Protocols for Construction Manager Interviews. Motion to move to contemplated closed session under Wisconsin Statutes §19.85 (1) (e) to interview Construction Managers and discuss the final selection. The board will adjourn in closed session.

A full agenda is available here.