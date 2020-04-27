Agenda: Central High School District of Westosha Board of Education special meeting April 28, 2020

The Central High School District of Westosha Board of Education is scheduled to meet for a special meeting in the All Purpose Room at the school, starting at 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday.
Due to executive orders given by Gov. Tony Evers regarding the COVID-19 health emergency, board members will be attending both physically and virtually. Following open session, the board will move to executive session and adjourn in executive session.
Agenda items are:
- Reports and Items for Discussion and Possible Action — a) Staffing Report
1) 2020-2021 Professional Staff Employment; b) Procedures and Protocols for Construction Manager Interviews.
- Motion to move to contemplated closed session under Wisconsin Statutes §19.85 (1) (e) to interview Construction Managers and discuss the final selection. The board will adjourn in closed session.