Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 7:05 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and Bristol Fire and Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to a report of smoke in the 24900 block of 69th Place in Paddock Lake.

Per dispatch: Caller reporting smoke coming from a back porch of a neighbor’s home.

UPDATE about 7:07 p.m. — Deputy on scene says deck is smoldering.

UPDATE 7:10 p.m. — Incident command on the scene cancels response from Bristol and several some Salem units still responding.