Schultz-Hahn American Legion Post cancels 2020 Silver Lake Memorial Day Parade and program

The Memorial Day parade and program traditionally held every Memorial Day in Silver Lake has been cancelled for 2020.

Here is a statement from Dennis Hackeloer, commander Schultz-Hahn American Legion Post 293:

Because of the “Stay at Home” order and the cancellation of the rest of the school year there will be no Memorial Day parade or program at Schultz-Hahn American Legion Post in Silver Lake, WI this year.

To all of you who have made the effort to attend this event each year with your families it will resume in 2021.

Flags will be placed on Veterans’ graves in local cemeteries by legionnaires and auxiliary.

This Memorial Day as we continue to honor those who fell for us in battle, let’s also pause to remember those who have also sacrificed their lives while serving others.

May God bless them and may God bless you for remembering them today.

Thank you,

Dennis P. Hackeloer,

Commander

Post 293 “