Agenda: Randall School Board reorganization meeting April 27, 2020

The Randall School Board is scheduled to hold a board reorganization meeting starting at 6 p.m., Monday at the school.

The Regular April Board Meeting place has been changed to address concerns related to COVID-19 and to allow for public access. The Board Meeting will be held in the Middle School Gymnasium to allow for social distancing. The meeting will also be Live Streamed. Citizen Comment: Comments are to be submitted only as written comments. These may be submitted in writing by handing them to the Board Secretary, Natalie Borowski, prior to the start of the meeting, or submitted via email (nborowski@randall.k12.wi.us) by 5 p.m. on Monday. Live Stream information will be available on the day of the meeting.

Agenda items include:

Election of Officers.

Committees and Delegates.

Meeting Dates.

Designation of Depositories.

Appointment of Legal Counsel.

A full agenda is available here.