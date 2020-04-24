Needs for local food pantries listed

Photo by David Cassino via stock.xchng

The Kenosha County Joint Information Center is going to publish a weekly update on the needs of food pantries during the COVID-19 emergency.

Here this week’s update for The Sharing Center in Trevor:

Sharing Center, 25700 Wilmot Road (Highway C), Trevor. Donations accepted 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; all other days by appointment at 262-298-5535. Food products needed this week: Soup, ravioli/spaghetti-o’s, cereal, milk, eggs. Non-food products needed this week: Size 6 diapers, dry dog food.

Here are the updates for all the other food pantries listed by the Joint Information Center.