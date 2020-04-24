Kenosha County COVID-19 cases update April 24, 2020: 319 positive

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 319 positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Friday. That’s 11 more positives than Thursday. There have been 7 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. That’s one more than Thursday.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 1,633 negative test results in Kenosha County as of Friday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total cases for Western Kenosha County as of Friday:

Bristol — 6 cases

Paddock Lake — 1 case

Salem Lakes — 23 cases

Randall — 3 cases

Twin Lakes — 4 cases

Wheatland — 2 cases (one more than Thursday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 5,356 positive tests and 54,573 negative tests with 262 deaths statewide as of Friday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 2,754 cases as of Friday, the Lake County Health Department reports.

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.