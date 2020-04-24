Community Library begins curbside pick-up and reference help

Photo by Sanja Gjenero via morgueFile.com

Libraries in Wisconsin are now able to provide some services under the most recent revision of the state’s Safer at Home order and the Community Library — which serves Salem Lakes, Paddock Lake, Twin Lakes and Randall — is ready.

The library issued the following information about how it will be delivering services:

The Community Library is still here for you. We are committed to providing patrons expanded access to online resources and safe access to physical materials through a limited contactless curbside pickup service. Governor Evers’ extended Safer-At-Home Order includes minor changes allowing certain activities to start up again. Public libraries will now be allowed to offer curbside pickup of materials beginning April 24; the buildings and book drops, however, will remain closed until May 26 or unless otherwise announced.

Locations: Curbside pickup is offered for materials currently available at the Salem or the Twin Lakes branches. We are unable to transfer items to and from other libraries at this time. In the meantime, we’d be happy to connect you to materials that are currently available at the branch you have contacted. Please call or email us for material selection or check our catalog.

Hours for curbside pickup: Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. By appointment only.

Reference help available: Although library buildings remain closed, library staff will be available during these hours to answer your calls and emails. Calls and emails outside of this time frame will be monitored remotely and you will receive a reply within 24 hours.

Limited staffing: To support social distancing efforts, libraries offering curbside pickup are operating with very limited staff. Staff will fill your requests as quickly as possible; we ask for your patience as we cannot guarantee same day service.

Returns: All library book returns are closed, and no materials can be returned at this time. Please do not use curbside pickup to return materials. This is essential to maintain safe handling of all materials.

Steps to pick up materials

Step One: Request materials

Use our catalog to search for items available at the Salem or the Twin Lakes branch and place a hold on the items you want.

You may also call or email to request items.

Be sure to have your library card barcode number available.

Once items are retrieved, staff will check out materials to your library card and put them in a plastic bag.

You will be notified by phone when your materials are ready and to schedule a pickup time.

Staff will fill your request as quickly as possible; however, same day service may not be available.

Step Two: Contactless curbside pick up

When you arrive at your scheduled time, staff will bring your bagged materials outside and place them on a cart at Salem or on top of the book drop at Twin Lakes for contactless delivery.

Grab your bag and enjoy!