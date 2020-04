Wheatland town Clerk Sheila Siegler made the following announcement regarding the town’s annual meeting:

Due to the current Covid-19 public health emergency and under the provisions of 2019 Wisconsin Act 185, Town of Wheatland Chairman William M. Glembocki has postponed the annual town meeting to a date and time no earlier than 61 days following the termination of the public health emergency order declared by Governor Tony Evers on March 12,

2020.