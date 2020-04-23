Sheriff Beth urges Wisconsin sheriffs to think hard before not enforcing safer at home order

Sheriff David Beth at a press conference.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth sent a letter to his fellow Wisconsin sheriffs Thursday urging them to think hard before not enforcing the state’s Safer at Home order, aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling has said enforcing Safer at Home will not be a priority for his department as he feels it represents overreach by the governor.

In the letter Beth said:

The battle of closing down our Country and States has, up until recently, remained at the Federal and State levels. The President has experts to advise him whether he listens to them or not is a different matter.

Governors have access to experts and rely on the best information they are provided to make decisions. Just so all of you know, I am not a doctor, scientist, or a constitutional attorney, and I don’t play one on TV. I rely on my Governor, my Health Division, and my Corporation Council to advise me in times like this … By any Sheriff publicly declaring you will not be enforcing the Governor’s Order, you have now brought that fight down to a county level, and every Sheriff is now the gatekeeper to your counties’ prosperity. Each one of us now wields the magic wand to keeping businesses from failing and families keeping a roof over their heads. I don’t know about you, but I am far too busy to be carrying one more magic wand … I will stand with the oath I took on January 3, 2003, to uphold Federal, State, and local laws. This does not mean I agree or would not do things differently, but I will not violate the order.”

