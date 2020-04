Kenosha County dog parks to temporarily close as COVID-19 caution

From the Kenosha County Division of Parks:

Based on the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and updated recommendations on COVID-19, the Kenosha County Dog Parks will be closed temporarily effective Friday, April 24.

The closure will continue until further notice, pending further advisories from public health authorities.

A new CDC advisory recommends people “treat dogs like family members” and avoid dog parks. This guideline is available here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/animals.html.



“While it appears the threat of dogs spreading COVID-19 and/or getting the virus is low, it is our desire to keep them and their humans safe,” said Matthew Collins, Kenosha County parks director.

Kenosha County’s parks remain open, though users are cautioned that they must practice social distancing and remain at least six feet apart from others. If these guidelines cannot be followed, the parks will have to close, Collins advised.

More information about Kenosha County Parks and the dog parks is available online at http://parks.kenoshacounty.org. For updates on how COVID-19 is affecting park locations and programming, follow Kenosha County Parks on Facebook and Instagram.