Kenosha County COVID-19 cases update April 23, 2020: 308 positive

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 308 positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Thursday. That’s 26 more positives than Wednesday.

There have been 6 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 1,588 negative results in Kenosha County as of Thursday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total cases for Western Kenosha County as of Thursday evening:

Bristol — 6 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Paddock Lake — 1 case

Salem Lakes — 23 cases

Randall — 3 case

Twin Lakes — 4 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Wheatland — 1 case

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 5,052 positive tests and 51,456 negative tests with 257 deaths statewide as of Wednesday. That’s 11 additional deaths since Wednesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 2,578 cases as of Thursday, the Lake County Health Department reports.

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.