Kenosha County COVID-19 cases update April 22, 2020: 282 positive

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 282 positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Wednesday. That’s 7 more positives than Tuesday.

There have been 6 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 1,578 negative results in Kenosha County as of Wednesday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total cases for Western Kenosha County as of Wednesday evening:

Bristol — 5 cases

Paddock Lake — 1 case

Salem Lakes — 23 cases (1 more than Monday)

Randall — 3 case

Twin Lakes — 3 cases

Wheatland — 1 case

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 4,845 positive tests and 49,502 negative tests with 246 deaths statewide as of Wednesday. That’s 16 additional deaths since Tuesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 2,388 cases as of Wednesday, the Lake County Health Department reports.

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.