Kenosha County COVID-19 cases update April 21, 2020: 275 positive

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 275 positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Tuesday. That’s 16 more positives than Monday.

There have been 6 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 1,492 negative results in Kenosha County as of Tuesday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total cases for Western Kenosha County as of Tuesday evening:

Bristol — 5 cases (1 more than Monday)

Paddock Lake — 1 case

Salem Lakes — 22 cases (3 more than Monday)

Randall — 3 case (1 more than Monday)

Twin Lakes — 3 cases

Wheatland — 1 case

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 4,499 positive tests and 46,603 negative tests with 230 deaths statewide as of Monday. That’s 15 additional deaths since Friday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 2,302 cases as of Tuesday, the Lake County Health Department reports.

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.