Bristol School staff reached out to connect with the school’s students with a Bristol Pride Staff Vehicle Parade Tuesday morning.

The parade traveled through 12 neighborhoods in the district. Bristol Fire and Rescue led the parade along with Deputy Friendly/DARE Officer Raymond Rowe.

Some school districts have been having such parades as a way to connect to students during these distance learning times prompted by the need to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Here’s a video of the entire parade: