Rain and high winds expected this evening

The National Weather Service has issued the following special weather statement concerning thunderstorms and strong wind expected here this evening:

A line of showers with isolated thunderstorms is producing strong, gusty winds, mainly out of the northwest. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are common with these showers, but isolated gusts of 50 to 55 mph are possible through mid evening. If outdoors or in temporary shelters through early evening, be alert that wind gusts in the 50 to 55 mph range could occur with showers. Get inside a sturdy building. Lightning is also possible with these showers.