Kenosha County COVID-19 cases update April 20, 2020: 259 positive

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 259 positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Monday afternoon. That’s 30 more positives than Friday.

There have been 6 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. That’s one more than Friday.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 1,472 negative results in Kenosha County as of Monday afternoon.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total cases for Western Kenosha County as of Monday evening:

Bristol — 4 cases

Paddock Lake — 1 case

Salem Lakes — 19 cases

Randall — 2 case

Twin Lakes — 2 cases

Wheatland — 1 case

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 4,499 positive tests and 46,603 negative tests with 230 deaths statewide as of Monday. That’s 15 additional deaths since Friday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 2,224 cases as of Monday, the Lake County Health Department reports.

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

