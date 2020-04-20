County Division of Health seeking donations of cloth masks and gowns

From the Kenosha County Joint Information Center:

The Kenosha County Division of Health is in need of donations of cloth masks and gowns. Masks are being dropped off to residents who test positive for COVID-19 and their close contacts.

Cloth masks and gowns are also needed for long-term care and assisted living facilities in the community. Individuals and organizations that are able to make these items are encouraged to send an email to COVID19@kenoshacounty.org, and the Division of Health will collect them for distribution.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this month issued a recommendation urging everyone — regardless of whether they believe they are ill — to wear a cloth face covering in public settings where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, such as grocery stores and pharmacies.

Instructions on how to make hand-sewn masks, provided by the CDC, are available here:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html.

For more information about COVID-19 in our community, including statistics and links to resources, visit the Kenosha County COVID-19 hub at www.kenoshacounty.org/covid-19.

The Kenosha County Joint Information Center encourages people with questions about COVID-19 that they cannot answer online to dial 2-1-1 or visit the 2-1-1 website, https://211wisconsin.communityos.org.

Together, we can and will slow the spread of the Covid-19 virus.