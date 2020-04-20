Bristol School Pride staff vehicle parade is Tuesday morning

Apr 20th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.

The Bristol School staff will be holding a Bristol Pride Staff Parade on Tuesday from 9 to 11 a.m.

Click here for a schedule of the parade route.

During the parade, families are encouraged to:

  • Wear Bristol’s colors/Renegade gear.
  • Wave out your windows.
  • Stand on your lawn.
  • See Bristol’s teachers and staff drive around the district’s neighborhoods.
  • Make a school spirit sign.

All are reminded to abide by the governor’s directive for practicing safer at home, do not approach vehicles and follow social distancing protocol.

