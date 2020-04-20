Bristol School Pride staff vehicle parade is Tuesday morning

The Bristol School staff will be holding a Bristol Pride Staff Parade on Tuesday from 9 to 11 a.m.
Click here for a schedule of the parade route.
During the parade, families are encouraged to:
- Wear Bristol’s colors/Renegade gear.
- Wave out your windows.
- Stand on your lawn.
- See Bristol’s teachers and staff drive around the district’s neighborhoods.
- Make a school spirit sign.
All are reminded to abide by the governor’s directive for practicing safer at home, do not approach vehicles and follow social distancing protocol.