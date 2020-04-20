Agenda: Board of Education of Central High School District of Westosha regular board meeting April 21, 2020

Apr 20th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.

The Board of Education of Central High School District of Westosha is scheduled to hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, starting at 5 p.m., in the All-Purpose Room at the school.

Due to executive orders given by Gov. Tony Evers regarding the COVID-19 health emergency, board members will attend either physically or virtually.

Among the agenda items are:

  • A report on 2020-2021 Scheduling Process.
  • Several staff compensation and contract items for the 2020-21 school year.
  • Approval of Exterior Water Main Project Bid.
  • Pandemic School Closure report including: Grading Recommendation, Graduation Requirements, Finals, End of Year.

A full agenda is available here.

Share1
Tweet
1 Shares

Posted in: Agendas, Central High School.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives