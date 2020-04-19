Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board meeting April 20, 2020

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting on Monday starting at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting will be conducted virtually via GoToMeeting. New to GoToMeeting? Get the app here:

https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/916565877

You can join the meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone. Click the following link when ready to join the meeting: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/916565877

You can also dial in using your phone: United States: 1 (872) 240-3311. Access Code: 916-565-877

Among the agenda items are:

Consideration of a request to extend Village employees vacation rollover deadline past May 31, 2020.

Consideration of a motion to approve an Intergovernmental Agreement with the Town of Randall.

Discussion and possible action regarding boat ramp fees.

Presentation by Greg Droessler on the Village’s Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrade.

A full agenda is available here.