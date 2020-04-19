Agenda: Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) meeting April 20, 2020

The Twin Lakes #4 School District is scheduled to hold a board meeting on Monday, starting at 6 p.m.

The meeting can be streamed at https://zoom.us/j/95044421174 or may be attended in person in the school library. If there is a problem with the connection, please see the district website for access information.

Among the agenda items are:

Discuss the Continuity of Regular and Special Education Learning.

Discuss and Possible Approval of 2020-2021 Teacher Contracts.

Discuss and Possible Approval of 2019-2020 Transportation Contract Update.

Discuss and Possible Approval of Hourly Employees Pay.

A full agenda is available here.