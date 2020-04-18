Units responding to crash in Bristol

At about 6:22 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding to a crash in the 14400 block of Highway 50 in Bristol.
Per dispatch: Sheriff’s deputies already on the scene. Single vehicle crash. Patient needs to be checked out.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 6:22 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding to a crash in the 14400 block of Highway 50 in Bristol.
Per dispatch: Sheriff’s deputies already on the scene. Single vehicle crash. Patient needs to be checked out.
Posted in: Bristol, Police/fire.
Comments are closed.
© 2020 West of the I | Powered by WordPress