At about 8:18 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and Bristol Fire an Rescue units are responding for a fire in the 12000 block of 256th Avenue in Rock Lake.

Per dispatch: This is a fire in a grill next to a house.

UPDATE 8:20 p.m. — Deputy reports that flames are out, but there’s still a lot of smoke and electricity is out in the house.

UPDATE about 8:34 p.m. — Bristol units returning to quarters.