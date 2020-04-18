A word from our sponsors: Reliable Heating & Air Conditioning open for your emergency repairs

Note: This is a paid announcement from Reliable Heating & Air Conditioning. — DH
Reliable Heating & Air Conditioning stands ready to make your emergency heating and air conditioning repairs during the state mandated safer at home order.
HVAC repair has been designated as an essential business by Gov. Tony Evers’ order.
“We are here for our friends, neighbors and all who need us,” said Rick Sheehan, owner of Reliable Heating and Air Conditioning. “We are only doing essential work.”
Sheehan emphasized that his staff is taking all precautions to avoid viral spread to put customers are ease.
“I think there’s a lot of concern from everyone to have someone outside their comfort zone to enter their home because of the situation at hand,” Sheehan said.
Sheehan encouraged anyone who has a furnace or air conditioning malfunction to contact Reliable at 262-843-2865. Reliable is not admitting visitors into its office at this time.
“We will go to help,” Sheehan said. “We will work with everyone to make sure they are comfortable.”