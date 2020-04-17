Kenosha County COVID-19 cases update April 17, 2020: 229 positive

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 229 positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Friday afternoon. That’s 12 more positives than Thursday.

There have been 5 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 1,341 negative results in Kenosha County as of Friday afternoon.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total cases for Western Kenosha County as of Friday evening:

Bristol — 4 cases (1 more than Thursday)

Paddock Lake — 1 case

Salem Lakes — 19 cases (1 more than Thursday)

Randall — 2 case (1 more than Thursday)

Twin Lakes — 2 cases

Wheatland — 1 case

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 3,875 positive tests and 42,365 negative tests with 205 deaths statewide as of Thursday. That’s 8 additional deaths since Thursday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 1,932 cases as of Friday, the Lake County Health Department reports.

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.