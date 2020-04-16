Paddock Lake approves attachment of 2 properties to village

Paddock Lake’s boundaries expanded a bit Wednesday with the attachment of two properties.

One property is a 73-acre property about a half mile west of Highway 75 south of Highway K. The other is a just under 1 acre property on the south side of Highway 50 about 3/10ths of a mile west of Highway F.

Both properties are within the boundaries of Salem Lakes, but were in an area designated to become part of Paddock Lake in a boundary agreement between Paddock Lake and the former town of Salem.

The property along Highway 50 is projected to continue with residential use, according to a Paddock Lake village staff memo.

The property along Highway K is projected to eventually be developed into a 14-lot residential/agricultural subdivision, with eventually adding zoning allowing horse, according to a Paddock Lake village staff memo.

Both attachments were approved unanimously.