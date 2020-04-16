Kenosha County COVID-19 cases update April 16, 2020: 217 positive

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 217 positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Thursday afternoon. That’s 11 more positives than Wednesday.

There have been 5 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. That’s one more than Wednesday.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 1,286 negative results in Kenosha County as of Thursday afternoon.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total cases for Western Kenosha County as of Thursday evening:

Bristol — 3 cases

Paddock Lake — 1 case

Salem Lakes — 18 cases

Randall — 1 case

Twin Lakes — 2 cases (1 more since Wednesday)

Wheatland — 1 case

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 3,875 positive tests and 40,974 negatives tests with 197 deaths statewide as of Wednesday. That’s 15 additional deaths since Wednesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 1,721 cases as of Wednesday, the Lake County Health Department reports.

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.