Gov. Evers extends Safer at Home order; K-12 school buildings to remain closed for 2019-20 year

Gov. Tony Evers Thursday extended his COVID-19 Safer at Home order for Wisconsin through May 26.

There are some changes to what is defined as essential businesses.

One significant change is that public and private K-12 school buildings will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year, with education continuing through distance learning methods employed by individual districts.

State Sen. Van Wanggaard, whose district includes most of Western Kenosha County, issued a statement via email calling the extension “a symptom of a misguided one-size-fits-all approach by Governor Evers that the facts on the ground do not support.”

“The order is killing the economy, destroying people’s lives, and devastating both small and large businesses,” Wanggaard said. “There are thousands of actual people who will never recover from the shutdown, far in excess of those who catch COVID-19 … It’s clear that Governor Evers has no plan to open the state. Governor Evers needs to show leadership and announce his plans and the date-certain he will re-open the state as soon as possible.”

