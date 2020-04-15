Kenosha County Fire Investigation Task Force dispatched to fire scene in Salem

At about 9:20 p.m., the Kenosha County Fire Investigation has been dispatched to the scene of a fire in the 8600 block of 234th Avenue in Salem.
Kenosha County Scanner Facebook page has more info:
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 9:20 p.m., the Kenosha County Fire Investigation has been dispatched to the scene of a fire in the 8600 block of 234th Avenue in Salem.
Kenosha County Scanner Facebook page has more info:
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2020 West of the I | Powered by WordPress