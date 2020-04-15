Kenosha County Fire Investigation Task Force dispatched to fire scene in Salem

Apr 15th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.

At about 9:20 p.m., the Kenosha County Fire Investigation has been dispatched to the scene of a fire in the 8600 block of 234th Avenue in Salem.

Kenosha County Scanner Facebook page has more info:

