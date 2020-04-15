Kenosha County COVID-19 cases update April 15, 2020: 206 positive

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 206 positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Wednesday evening. That’s 2 more positives than Tuesday.

There have been 4 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total cases for Western Kenosha County as of Wednesday evening:

Bristol — 3 cases

Paddock Lake — 1 case

Salem Lakes — 18 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

Randall — 1 case

Twin Lakes — 1 case

Wheatland — 1 case

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 1,239 negative results in Kenosha County as of Wednesday afternoon.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 3,721 positive tests statewide with 182 deaths as of Wednesday. That’s 12 additional deaths since Tuesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 1,721 cases as of Wednesday, the Lake County Health Department reports.

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.