Salem School Board hires district administrator

In the end, the Salem School Board didn’t have to go far to find a new district administrator.

On Tuesday, the board hired interim administrator Connie Valenza for an additional two years to lead the district.

Board President Dana Powers at a conference meeting Tuesday said that though the district found several good candidates through the search process, Valenza proved to be the best fit.

“This was an interesting process because we were reaching out to find a candidate and we learned there was nobody better than Connie,” Powers said.

Valenza came to the district as interim district administrator in August 2019 in the wake of the departure of longtime administrator David Milz, who accepted a position with the Bristol School District.

Before coming to Salem, Valenza held administrative positions at schools in Madison and Columbus as well as eight years as superintendent of the Platteville School District.

Hiring Valenza will give the board a continuity of leadership that should be valuable.

“It’s for two years, but who knows maybe we will get even more from her,” Powers said.