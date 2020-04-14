Kenosha County COVID-19 cases update April 14, 2020: 204 positive

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 204 positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Tuesday evening. That’s 21 more positives than Monday.

There have been 4 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. That’s 1 more than Monday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total cases for Western Kenosha County as of Tuesday evening:

Bristol — 3 cases

Paddock Lake — 1 case

Salem Lakes — 17 cases (6 more than Monday)

Randall — 1 case

Twin Lakes — 1 case (first reported case)

Wheatland — 1 case

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 1,188 negative results in Kenosha County as of Monday afternoon.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 3,555 positive tests statewide with 170 deaths as of Tuesday. That’s 16 additional deaths since Monday.

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 1,641 cases as of Tuesday, the Lake County Health Department reports.