County health official says safer at home is working here

Safer at home efforts are starting to have a positive effect at curbing COVID-19 spread in Kenosha County, county Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit told the County Board Tuesday evening via conference call.

The call is a weekly update to the board from Freiheit about the status of COVID-19 here.

With several weeks experience, Freiheit said it can be seen that people are observing staying at home and social distancing. The main statistic that shows that is decreased contact investigations, meaning people who have tested postive have fewer people they say they have been in contact with.

“The safer at home order is working,” Freiheit said.

Hospitalizations in Kenosha County are stable at less than 20 people, Freiheit said.

However, that doesn’t mean the work is done or the time to relax has arrived. Wisconsin is running behind New York about a month in COVID -19 development and behind Milwaukee and Waukesha county by about a week.

“We have not even reached out peak yet in Wisconsin,” Freiheit said. “We still must be ever vigilant.”

Now that the county has over 200 positive cases additional types of data analysis are available, Freiheit said. For example, she expects projection models for Kenosha County to be rolled out within the next couple of days.

Meanwhile, a focus of the health division is on essential work places, helping them minimize spread with education and supplies, Freiheit said.

“We know many want life to return to normal,” Freiheit said “We want that too.”