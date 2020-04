The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting on April 15, 2020 starting at 7 p.m.

Due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements, the meeting will be conducted via remote conference system. A stream of the meeting will be available in real time here.

Among the agenda items are:

Two separate attachments of property into the village.

A motion to adjust terms of the water main project special assessments.

A motion regarding the vacant trustee seat.

A full agenda is available here.